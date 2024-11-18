ADVERTISEMENT

Gym owner found dead in Salem

Published - November 18, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old gym owner was found dead inside the gym on Monday.

M. Mahadir Mohammed of Fort runs a gym at Gugai. On Sunday evening, he went to the gym and did not return home till night. Later, his parents and relatives tried to reach him on the phone, but he did not pick up the calls. They went to the gym and found that he had fainted in the steam bath room. They took him to the Salem Government Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The Shevapet police registered a case and verified the CCTV footage in the gym. The police sources said that the deceased had blood pressure issues and the police suspect that due to exercising for hours in the gym, he might have sustained cardiac arrest. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US