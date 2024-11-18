Gym owner found dead in Salem

A 36-year-old gym owner was found dead inside the gym on Monday.

M. Mahadir Mohammed of Fort runs a gym at Gugai. On Sunday evening, he went to the gym and did not return home till night. Later, his parents and relatives tried to reach him on the phone, but he did not pick up the calls. They went to the gym and found that he had fainted in the steam bath room. They took him to the Salem Government Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The Shevapet police registered a case and verified the CCTV footage in the gym. The police sources said that the deceased had blood pressure issues and the police suspect that due to exercising for hours in the gym, he might have sustained cardiac arrest. Further investigation is on.

