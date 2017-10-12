GVK-EMRI launches third two-wheeler ambulance

Emergency response service provider GVK-EMRI on Tuesday launched its third two-wheeler ambulance, also known as first responder, in Coimbatore. The vehicle will be stationed at Peelamedu police station and attend road traffic accident emergencies on the busy Avinashi Road.

The first responder would give necessary first aid before the normal 108 ambulance arrives at the location and would function only during day.

Hotspots

“Stretches near airport and PSG Tech are two accident hotspots we have identified on Avinashi Road. The first responder will be stationed at a location between the two hotspots. Trained emergency medical technicians will ride the first responder two-wheeler equipped with all first aid facilities,” said V. Muthukrishnan, GVK EMRI’s programme manager for Coimbatore.

The two other first responders are located in Ukkadam and Kavundampalayam Fire Station. According to Mr. Muthukrishnan, the two first responders attend an average of 37 emergencies per month.

Pollachi town, Muthugoundan Pudur (the link rod connecting Sulur and Avinashi Road), Mettupalayam town, and five locations around Coimbatore Railway Station, including Ramanathapuram and Race course, are the eight other accident spots in Coimbatore city as per a mapping by GVK-EMRI.

He added that medical emergencies attended by 108 ambulances in Coimbatore increased 20 % in the last three months.

The fleet of 37 ambulances, including first responders, attended an average of 4,400 emergencies per month between July and September.