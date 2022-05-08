Coimbatore

Gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh seized in Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri police seized gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh here on Sunday.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, vehicle checks were conducted at the Thandakuppam junction on the Krishnagiri-Chennai National Highway. The police intercepted a vehicle and found sacks of gutkha and other banned tobacco goods and seized them. The driver was arrested.

The police said 505 kg of banned goods worth ₹4.21 lakh and the vehicle were seized. The driver was smuggling the goods from Bengaluru to Thiruppathur. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2022 6:55:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gutkha-worth-over-4-lakh-seized-in-krishnagiri/article65394365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY