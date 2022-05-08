Gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh seized in Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri police seized gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh here on Sunday.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, vehicle checks were conducted at the Thandakuppam junction on the Krishnagiri-Chennai National Highway. The police intercepted a vehicle and found sacks of gutkha and other banned tobacco goods and seized them. The driver was arrested.

The police said 505 kg of banned goods worth ₹4.21 lakh and the vehicle were seized. The driver was smuggling the goods from Bengaluru to Thiruppathur. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.