Gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh seized in Krishnagiri
The Krishnagiri police seized gutkha worth over ₹4 lakh here on Sunday.
According to the police, based on a tip-off, vehicle checks were conducted at the Thandakuppam junction on the Krishnagiri-Chennai National Highway. The police intercepted a vehicle and found sacks of gutkha and other banned tobacco goods and seized them. The driver was arrested.
The police said 505 kg of banned goods worth ₹4.21 lakh and the vehicle were seized. The driver was smuggling the goods from Bengaluru to Thiruppathur. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.