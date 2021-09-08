Coimbatore

Gutkha worth ₹8 lakh seized in Salem

The Salem City Police on Tuesday seized 400 kg of gutkha worth ₹8 lakh near Ammapet here.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, the Ammapet police conducted vehicle checks near Kumaragiripettai and found the gutka products in a mini-truck and in a two-wheeler that followed the truck.

Eight arrested

The police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case.

Hosur

The police seized 206 kg of gutkha and other contraband substances from a van at Zuzuvadi check post on Tuesday.

The SICOT police intercepted a van at the check post and found 18 sacks of gutkha.

Krishnan (26) of Dindigul was driving the vehicle from Bengaluru to Vellore. Krishnan was arrested.

The police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 1:21:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gutkha-worth-8-lakh-seized-in-salem/article36350509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY