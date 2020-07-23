Coimbatore

Gutkha worth ₹ 20 lakh seized

Salem City police on Thursday arrested two drivers on the charges of smuggling gutkha and other banned products worth ₹20 lakh from Bengaluru to Shevapet. Police are on the lookout to two other persons in this connection.

S.Senthil, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic), said that based on a tip-off, a truck which was travelling towards Shevapet from Bengaluru was intercepted near Karuppur and on search, police found 17 sacks of gutkha camoflauged with vegetables.

Mr.Senthil said that stern action would be taken against such offenders.

