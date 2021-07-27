Gutkha traders asked to surrender stocks or face action

NAMAKKAL

27 July 2021 23:05 IST

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur advised persons involved in gutkha trade to handover stocks voluntarily to prevent legal action. Following the call, a few traders surrendered 135 kg of gutkha to the police on Monday.

Mr. Thakur told presspersons discussions were held with the traders and they were advised to surrender the gutkha stocks. The traders had promised cooperation to make the Namakkal district gutkha-free.

A special drive was conducted on Monday night by ADSPs and DSPs here and 1,300 kg of gutkha was seized. Mr. Thakur said DSP Ramesh from Namakkal sub-division alone seized 1,200 kg of gutkha. A sum of ₹1.8 lakh, a two-wheeler and a car were also seized, the SP said.

Action would not be taken against traders if they surrendered the stocks. Otherwise, stern legal action would be initiated against the violators, Mr. Thakur said. He added that 46 persons had been arrested in the drive. Through the recent special drives, 4.1 tonnes of gutkha worth ₹50 lakh had been seized, the SP said.