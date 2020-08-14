Coimbatore

Gutkha seized

The Salem City Police on Friday seized over 40 sacks of gutkha found abandoned under Butterfly bridge here. On information, the Anadhanapatti police went to the spot and seized them.

S. Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), said the seized goods worth about ₹15 lakh should have come from Bengaluru. Further investigation is on.

