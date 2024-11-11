ADVERTISEMENT

Gutkha seized from Tiruchi-bound vehicle

Published - November 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized 500 kg of contraband gutkha from a luxury vehicle intercepted near the Singarapettai checkpost on Monday. During a routine vehicle check, officers found white sacks filled with various brands of gutkha inside the car.

According to sources, the vehicle, driven by Amarpreet Singh from Punjab, was en route from Bengaluru to Tiruchi. Acting on a tip-off, Singarapettai police stopped the vehicle and discovered the haul.

The seized gutkha is valued at approximately ₹3.5 lakh, as per initial estimates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US