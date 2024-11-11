Gutkha seized from Tiruchi-bound vehicle

Police seized 500 kg of contraband gutkha from a luxury vehicle intercepted near the Singarapettai checkpost on Monday. During a routine vehicle check, officers found white sacks filled with various brands of gutkha inside the car.

According to sources, the vehicle, driven by Amarpreet Singh from Punjab, was en route from Bengaluru to Tiruchi. Acting on a tip-off, Singarapettai police stopped the vehicle and discovered the haul.

The seized gutkha is valued at approximately ₹3.5 lakh, as per initial estimates.