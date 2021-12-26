Coimbatore

Gutkha seized, four arrested in Krishnagiri

Over 60 lakh worth of gutkha and tobacco products were seized by Krishnagiri town police on Sunday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle based on a tip-off near Anjaneya temple on Krishnagiri highway. The vehicle from Bengaluru was Chennai bound. According to the police, the vehicle was found transporting 300 sacks of gutkha and tobacco weighing over 6.5 tonne. According to the police, the seizure was worth Rs.60 lakh.

Four persons John Joseph of Kandikuppam and Mannan, Akash and Yuvaraj all from Krishnagiri were arrested and remanded.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 11:07:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gutkha-seized-four-arrested-in-krishnagiri/article38044328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY