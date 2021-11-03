Gutkha products worth ₹58 lakh seized

Banned gutkha items worth ₹58 lakh that were smuggled in two lorries were seized by the police here on Tuesday night.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar was conducting vehicle checks at Ernapuram when they intercepted two lorries. But, both lorry drivers did not stop their vehicles and police chased them and intercepted the vehicles. Police found gutkha items in gunny bags in the lorries and seized them. Both the drivers told the police that they were transported for sales in shops in Namakkal. Both the drivers were arrested.

Mr. kumar told the media that action will be taken against persons or shopkeepers involved in transporting or selling the banned gutkha items. He also said that 42 country-made guns were seized from Kolli Hills and Puduchatiram and warned that action will be taken for illegal possession of such guns.

The DSP said that 160 mobile phones stolen in the past one year were recovered and handed over to respective owners.