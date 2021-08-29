Gutkha products seized

SALEM

29 August 2021 23:18 IST

In two different incidents, police seized banned gutkha products worth over ₹4 lakh here.

According to the police, during the late hours of Saturday, vehicle checks were conducted near Karuppur during which a mini-truck from Bengaluru was stopped.

On checking the vehicle, the police found 15 sacks of banned gutkha products and seized the goods. A total of 300 kg of gutkha and 120 kg of pan masala worth about ₹3 lakh were seized from the vehicle. Police said that the contraband goods were being transported to Perambalur from Bengaluru. Police arrested two persons in connection with the case and further investigation is on.

Similarly, during vehicle checks conducted near Kondalampatti during the late hours of Saturday, police checked the contents of a van and seized ₹1.80 lakh worth gutkha products from the vehicle.

Kondalampatti police have registered a case and they are investigating. Police arrested Kalu Singh from Rajasathan.