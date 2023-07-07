ADVERTISEMENT

Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Anthiyur from July 19

July 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The annual festival of Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur will begin on July 19.

Over a lakh people from across the State and from nearby States are expected to participate in the festival that was not held in the past few years due to COVID-19. The festival will commence with a procession of the deities, followed by the conduct of cattle and horse exhibitions.

G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, held a meeting with officials from various departments at her office for smooth conduct of the festival. Issues related to security, operation of special buses, conduct of the festival, traffic, providing parking space for vehicles, and safety of the devotees and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

