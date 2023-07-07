HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gurunathaswamy temple festival in Anthiyur from July 19

July 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The annual festival of Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur will begin on July 19.

Over a lakh people from across the State and from nearby States are expected to participate in the festival that was not held in the past few years due to COVID-19. The festival will commence with a procession of the deities, followed by the conduct of cattle and horse exhibitions.

G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, held a meeting with officials from various departments at her office for smooth conduct of the festival. Issues related to security, operation of special buses, conduct of the festival, traffic, providing parking space for vehicles, and safety of the devotees and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.