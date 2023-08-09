August 09, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The annual festival of Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy Temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur began with deities taken on a procession on Wednesday.

The festival, which draws huge crowds from across the State and from the nearby States, was not conducted in the last three years due to COVID-19 pandemic. Though the festival commenced on July 19, Aadi Perukku car festival, cattle and horse exhibition, are held between August 9 and 12, and the festival will end on August 23.

On Wednesday, the idols of Sri Kamatchi, Sri Perumal and Sri Gurunathaswamy were taken out in a procession to Vanakovil. Special puja was performed on the occasion. Since the festival was held after three years, devotees in large numbers took part in the procession.

Also, cattle and horses that were brought from various districts and States were exhibited near the temple. Indigenous breeds of cows and horses and pet animals were exhibited in the village. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Erode region, operated special buses from various parts of the district and from nearby districts to the temple. Police personnel were posted in large numbers to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

