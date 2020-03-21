Gurubarapalli livestock market wears a deserted look

The weekly livestock market at Gurubarapalli wore a deserted look on Friday after the district administration placed a temporary moratorium on all weekly markets in the district.

On Friday, the market that used to witness brisk trading in livestock often touching a crore and above wore a deserted look. But, that was not before farmers and traders unaware of the ban stared to arrive in tempos with their livestock. Gurubarapalli police sent away the disappointed traders and farmers.

The livestock market is famous for its trade with sellers and buyers coming from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and from various districts including Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ambur, Tirupathur, Tiruchi, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, and Dharmapuri. Gurubarapalli market has in the past recorded whopping trade crossing over a crore on many occasions.

However, with the COVID-19 outbreak, the administration has banned gatherings, including weekly market.

Similar weekly markets at Pochampally and other areas have also been banned up to March 31.