Guru Purnima celebrated at Amrita Vidyalayam

Guru Purnima, the day to pay gratitude to gurus, was celebrated at the Amrita Vidyalayam here on Wednesday. At a function organised on the school premises at Punjai Lakkapuram on Karur Bypass Road, chief guest Swami Ajamrtananda Puri spoke on the importance of celebrating the day. Students performed ‘Padha Puja’ for their parents. School Correspondent Swamini Muktamrta Prana, Principal N. Prasanna, Vice-Principal K. Durga, teachers and students took part.