Guru Purnima celebrated at Amrita Vidyalayam
Guru Purnima, the day to pay gratitude to gurus, was celebrated at the Amrita Vidyalayam here on Wednesday. At a function organised on the school premises at Punjai Lakkapuram on Karur Bypass Road, chief guest Swami Ajamrtananda Puri spoke on the importance of celebrating the day. Students performed ‘Padha Puja’ for their parents. School Correspondent Swamini Muktamrta Prana, Principal N. Prasanna, Vice-Principal K. Durga, teachers and students took part.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.