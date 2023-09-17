HamberMenu
Gupta Nagar residents in Salem urge Corporation to re-lay road; zonal chairman assures new road within a week

September 17, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The damaged road at Gupta Nagar in Salem city.

The damaged road at Gupta Nagar in Salem city. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of Gupta Nagar Main Road (Panjanathan Street) have urged the Salem Corporation to re-lay the road as the underground drainage (UGD) works were completed in the locality one-and-a-half years ago.

Gupta Nagar, located near the Salem New Bus Stand that connects Angammal Colony and Cinema Nagar in Pallapatti, has a population of almost 1,500 people and nine crossroads. Coming under Ward 26 of the Corporation, there are several potholes on the road that pose a threat to motorists.

Increase in number of shops in Salem New Bus Stand platforms creates space issues for passengers

Salem North Urban District CPI (M) secretary and a resident of Gupta Nagar N. Praveen Kumar said that for the past four years, UGD works were carried out in the locality. After the local body elections in 2022, the works were completed, and paver block roads were laid in the nine crossroads as it is a low-lying area. But, the main road was not relaid. The existing road was completely damaged, and the vehicles were struggling to passby that area.

On rainy days, water stagnates on the road and conservancy workers were unable to bring in the vehicles to clear the garbage.

Accidents were also reported, especially during night hours. The Corporation must take steps to re-lay the road soon, Mr. Kumar added.

Ward 26 councillor and Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan (DMK) said that a tender was floated to re-lay the main road. It will be developed for 280 metres at ₹22.02 lakh. The work will start on Wednesday (September 20), and completed within a week.

