Gundri Panchayat to get its first mobile phone tower

11 January 2022 22:20 IST

Preliminary works begin; installation to be completed in a month

The long-pending demand of the 6,000-and-odd people in Gundri panchayat in Kadambur hills in getting access to mobile connectivity is almost fulfilled, as preliminary works have begun for the installation of a mobile phone tower in the area.

The panchayat with 15 habitations comes under the Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union and is located about 15 km from Kadambur. The people living in the panchayat depend on farmlands and MGNREGS work for a living.

The villagers and students have to travel two km to a place along the road that passes through the Guthiyalathur Reserve Forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve for mobile connectivity. Over 600 school students and 120 college students in the habitations had to miss online classes during the lockdown.

After the report, “These T.N. Students sit on the roadside near a forest in order to attend online classes”, was published in The Hindu on August 6, 2021, Collector H. Krishnanunni approached private mobile operators for installing a tower. After discussions, a private operator conducted a feasibility study and agreed to install a tower on a patta land at Periya Gundri on the hilltop.

On Tuesday, an earthmover was pressed into service to level the land. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Officials said that construction of the basement would begin after Pongal and the installation of the tower would be completed within a month.