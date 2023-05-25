Guidelines will be framed soon on safety of children at swimming pools, says NCPCR

May 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member R.G. Anand said on Thursday that guidelines would be framed soon on the safety of children at swimming pools.

The NCPCR member inspected a water theme park that comes under Vennandur police limits in Namakkal district on Thursday evening, where a 11-year-old boy from Salem died while playing in water on May 11. The NCPCR member inquired about the incident with Namakkal District Collector S. Uma.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Anand said, “We took up the boy’s death issue suo motu and inquired. The theme park administration has taken many precautionary measures. It is yet to renew some licences. But the boy’s death is not due to high chlorination level, chemical reaction, or drowning. The post-mortem report says it was a natural death. The district administration issued a notice to the theme park administration and provided a week’s time to rectify the defects. After a week, a committee formed by the district administration will inspect the theme park, and if any defects are found, further action will be taken. Even though the theme park has no connection with the death of the boy, as this incident happened in the theme park, we ordered to provide ₹4 lakh as solatium to the boy’s family,” he said.

Stating that guidelines would be framed for the safety of children at swimming pools across the country, Mr. Anand said there were no proper guidelines in many States except Kerala. The NCPCR would frame guidelines in a week.

Later in the evening, the solatium was handed over to the kin of the deceased at the Namakkal Collectorate.

