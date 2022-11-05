Guidelines under Motor Vehicles Act for school vehicles in Dharmapuri

The district administration has warned of action against vehicles violating the norms governing the transport of school children. In a series of guidelines issued under Section 78(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, schools are expected to monitor the compliance of vehicles carrying school students.

Vehicles carrying school students are mandated to secure written permission from the schools concerned for such services. The vehicles shall also specify and produce the written permission secured from schools while presenting the vehicles for checks at the Regional Transport Office. The vehicles including autorickshaws, tour and travel vehicles, buses that are contracted for school transport services shall ply with stickers stating that the vehicle is “On School Duty” both in Tamil and English.

Such vehicles shall also ply with documents including permits, insurance, fitness certificate and emission certificate along with the consent certificate from the respective schools. No private use vehicle shall be rented out for transport of school children.

School service vehicles shall only ply with speed governors and not carry students more than the permissible strength. Schools are also expected to monitor the compliance of vehicles engaged for school services, according to a release from Collector K. Shanthi.

Any vehicle violating the above guidelines shall be impounded, the district administration has warned.