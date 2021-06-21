Coimbatore

Guidelines issued for weddings

The district administration has issued guidelines for solemnising weddings during COVID-19 pandemic. In a release issued here on Monday, Collector G.S. Sameeran said for weddings held in temples or any other places of worship, wedding halls, community halls or clubs the following procedure would apply.

The tahsildar concerned should be informed of the wedding; those participating in weddings should wear masks; hand sanitisers and thermal scanners should be in place and the same should be recorded in notebooks.

Based on the information given to the tahsildar, officials would conduct surprise checks and on finding violation they would initiate action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the release said.

Mr. Sameeran said those conducting the wedding or the management of the venue where the wedding was to take place should inform the tahsildar concerned.

It was only passing on information, but no permission was needed.


