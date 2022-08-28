Guidelines issued for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Tiruppur

The district administration has issued a set of guidelines to be followed during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

In a press release, District Collector S. Vineeth said that before installing the idols, permission should be obtained from the Assistant Commissioner of Police in the city and the Revenue Divisional Officer in rural areas.

Permission would be given to install only eco-friendly idols made of clay, and painted with natural dyes. If permission was not given, organisers could appeal to the District Collector in rural areas and the Police Commissioner in the city.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board permitted immersion of idols at Samalapuram tank, River Amaravati near Kaniyur, S.V. Puram canal, and Parambikulam Aliyar Project canals at Andipalayam, S.V.Puram, Kedimedu, and Pongalur in the district.

A police official said City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran planned to convene meetings with organisers of the festival, and permission would be given according to the norms prescribed by the High Court and the State Government.

1.5 lakh idols

Hindu Munnani planned to install 1.5 lakh Vinayaka idols across the State on the occasion of the Chaturthi celebrations, said State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam.

“During the last two years, the Hindu Munnani had conducted Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in a simple manner by following the COVID-19 protocols. As the disease burden has reduced, we have planned to install idols at 1,200 places in Tiruppur district,” said Mr. Subramaniam, adding that BJP State president K. Annamalai was expected to participate in the celebrations in Tiruppur.