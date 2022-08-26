Guidelines issued for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Krishnagiri

Distict Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Friday issued a set of gudielines to organisers of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration in the district.

Some of the guidelines are: the idols should not be more than 10-ft high and should be made of environmentally sustainable materials; the idols and the decorations should not be made of contaminating substances such as thermocol, plaster of paris, oil paint or any other non-degradable materials, flex boards hailing political parties or communities should not erected and the pandals should not host any sloganeering or hate speech against any caste, community.

Permission for use of microphones is granted twice a day during the puja timings — two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, according to the administration.

The pandals and the idols should be dismantled within five days of setting up of the pandals. The organisers should strictly follow the rules laid out the Police, Revenue Department, and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The idol processions for immersion should be carried out only along the routes identified by the Police Department. And such processions should carried out on mini lorries, tempos and not bullock carts.

Any appeal against denial of permission should be made to the District Collector and the final decision rests with him, the administration has stated.