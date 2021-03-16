Guidelines issued for postal ballot

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan has issued guidelines for electors above 80 years, differently abled persons and COVID-19 affected persons, who wish to use the postal ballot option for the Assembly election.
In a release, he said that these electors can exercise their franchise through postal ballot options and Form 12-D would be given to them by the booth officers.
The differently abled electors should submit the form along with their identity card and electors recuperating from COVID-19 should submit a medical certificate. Their forms would be processed by the Returning Officers of the constituency concerned and officials would inform the electors of their arrival time and date through phone and the elector would be asked to cast their vote at their home.
After casting the vote, the elector should place the form in a cover and seal it and return to the officials.
The entire process would be videographed and electors should exercise their franchise without fear or under compulsion, he added.
“If electors are not available at their houses twice, they would be denied postal ballot,” he said.
Electors, who were permitted to cast their postal ballot, will not be allowed to cast their vote at polling stations, Mr. Kathiravan said.
