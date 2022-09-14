Guidelines issued for land or building development by government departments

The State government has issued detailed guidelines for government departments - Central, State or any local authority - to get planning approval for development of land or building.

A communication dated September 12, 2022, from Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu said Section 58 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, says that any department of Central or State government, or local authority that wanted to carry out development of any land or building should write to the planning authority concerned, with plans and documents, at least 30 days prior to taking up the development work and get the required clearance.

However, it was found that many departments and local authorities were carrying out the developments without obtaining the clearances. And there were several cases of buildings constructed that had deviated from the approved plan. The Departments were sending the proposals for clearance after completion of the construction work with a request for exemption or relaxation of the rules.

The government had constituted a committee to prepare guidelines for the government departments to obtain the planning clearance and the suggestions given by the committee were studied and guidelines issued on September 12.

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the guidelines aim to streamline the process for getting the clearance. The planning authorities should also provide its remarks and objections in 30 days. If not the application will be deemed approved. “The government departments should also follow the rules and there cannot be compromises on parking facility, access road, etc. This is planning clearance and not planning approval,” he said.

According to the guidelines, the Finance Department may also direct the departments concerned for financial sanction of the building to commence the work only after the planning clearance is obtained by the work executing agency. Further, the foundation may not be laid to government or local authority building that does not have the clearance and it should not be inaugurated without the completion certificate and Fire NOC if applicable.

The Chief Secretary said in the communication that the guidelines will be implemented with immediate effect and are to be “followed scrupulously”. If there is a violation, the responsibility should be fixed on the executive engineer/superintending engineer/chief engineer concerned of the respective executing department.