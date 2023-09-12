Guidelines issued for installation of Vinayaka idols in Krishnagiri

September 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Krishnagiri district police have warned the Vinayaka Chathurthi organisers against engaging in acts that could incite communal and caste tensions during the celebrations.

The pandals should not be erected in the name of any political party or outfit, and should not be set up wantonly to provoke communal feelings, the police administration has said.

In an array of caveats issued by the police, the pandal organisers have been instructed to abide by the guidelines issued for the installation of idols. The pandals should not be made of inflammable materials, and adequate safety protocols should be followed. The festival organisers should have obtained a no-objection certificate from the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, and the Tangedco for proof of valid power supply to the pandals. The site of the pandal should not be close to hospitals, schools and places of religious worship.

The idols should be immersed in designated water bodies within three days of installation. The idols should be taken only on motor vehicles and not on carts, and the procession should through the permitted routes.

The festival organisers should post two persons to monitor the pandal and the pandal site should be monitored by CCTV cameras, the district police has stated.