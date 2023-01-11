Guidelines issued for conduct of bull race in Krishnagiri

January 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over a consultative meeting with the various departments and the police to review the process and arrangements for Erudhu Vidum Vizha (Bull race) proposed to be organised during Pongal celebrations here.

The application for permission to conduct the race should include a written affidavit in a stamped paper owning responsibility by the event organiser for any consequences arising out of the event; an estimate on the number of bulls that will participate; proof of insurance coverage for the event; a copy of the government order issued last year for the conduct of the event; a draft drawing of the arena, where the bull race is proposed to be conducted; the length of the track shall be 200 metres long, and the length the bulls shall be made to run not more than 125 metres

The arena should be set up exactly the way it was projected in the draft submitted to the District Collector for approval.

The track should be reinforced by eight ft double barricades, and there should be no life size banners and boards erected in the arena. Further, all the wells and pits along the Erudhattam track surrounding a radius of 5 km should be closed. The arena should have deployed 108 ambulance service and fire and rescue services to meet emergencies.

The owners of the contesting animals should get fitness certificate from the Animal Husbandry Department and also submit registration for two persons to accompany the bull. The accompanying persons should submit proof of vaccination.

Dr. Bhanu Reddy warned of criminal action against organisers who violated the norms. Additional Superintendent of Police Vivekanandan was present.