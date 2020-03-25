Guidelines for those in home quarantine

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, and B. Asokan, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital explain about home quarantine, guidelines for them and things to be followed if one has symptoms of COVID-19.

Who are to remain in home quarantine?

People who returned from foreign countries (even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold, sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty) and those who had come into contact with a person tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms are advised to remain in home quarantine.

How long can home quarantine be?

Those come under the above category is advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 or 28 days. As per current assessment, the virus is expected to get incubated in a person within a maximum of 14 days and show symptoms. Some persons are advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days based on the assessment of health officials who monitor them.

How to remain in home quarantine?

The person shall remain in a separate room of the house and one member of the family can provide food, water and other essentials. The caretaker shall wear mask while supplying essentials and wash hands with soap thereafter. Used dress or plates can be washed separately by the person itself or by the caretaker with adequate precaution. Those staying alone can seek the help of another person for essential supplies.

How is a person in home quarantine monitored?

Staff with the Health Department and Health Wing of the Coimbatore Corporation maintain their whereabouts and check their condition everyday over phone.

How is a person with symptoms transported to hospital?

Health Department picks them up using 108 ambulance that are designated for COVID-19 management.

Whom to contact to clear doubts?

Those who have doubts about COVID-19, symptoms or how to approach a hospital can contact the dedicated toll free helpline 1077 or State health helpline 104.