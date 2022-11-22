  1. EPaper
Guest worker held of possessing ganja in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old guest worker from Meghalaya on charges of possessing ganja.

According to the police, Ajay Pashpor (24) from Meghalaya was residing near Peelamedu in the city and was working as a tea master. On Monday, during the check against drug trafficking near Ramar Kovil Street in Kanuvai, the Thadagam police found Ajay Pashpor possessing 1.1 kg of ganja that was meant for sale. The police seized the ganja, and ₹10,500 cash from him.

He was booked under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.

