Guest worker found murdered near Coimbatore

January 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was found murdered with his hands and legs tied at Pachapalayam near here on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as Lalan Kevat (37) from Bihar.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Kevat worked in an iron pipes casting company and stayed at Thennampalayam near Sulur. He had gone out from his residence on January 8 and did not return.

Kevat’s body was found on the side of a road near the Tangedco office at Pachapalayam within the limits of the Chettipalayam police station on Wednesday. The body in decomposing stage was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation to trace the murderer. 

