Guest worker arrested for murder near Sulur in Coimbatore

November 16, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Sulur police on Wednesday arrested a guest worker on charges of murdering another guest worker near Sulur in 2021. Ugan Chaudhari (38), a native of Bihar, was arrested for murdering Santhosh Kumar (22), also from Bihar.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar Chaudhari, Ugan Chaudhari, Santhosh Kumar, and Ranjith Kumar stayed in the same rented house near Sulur while they worked in a private company at Thennampalayam.

The workers used to have clashes among them due to which Ugan Chaudhari moved to a house where workers from the same company, namely Shankar Maji, Ganesh Maji and Bindu Maji, stayed.

The police said that Ugan Chaudhari and his friends murdered Santhosh Kumar, by beating him with stone and iron rod, on October 4, 2021. The Sulur police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Rajesh Kumar Chaudhari and launched an investigation.

The police subsequently arrested Shankar Maji. Ugan Chaudhari, who had been evading the police for over a year, was arrested by a team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan on Wednesday. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Youth gets three years in sexual assault case

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

The court awarded the punishment to Manikandan (20) who hails from a village near Anamalai. According to the police, the Anamalai police arrested Manikadan on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2018.

The court, after the completion of the trial, pronounced the judgment on Wednesday. Apart from awarding three years imprisonment, the court slapped a fine of ₹ 1,000 on Manikandan.