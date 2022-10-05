Guest lecturers to move Madras HC against mandatory TRB eligibility exam

The Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers’ Welfare Association on Wednesday said it plans to move the Madras High Court on Thursday against the State’s decision mandating all lecturers to take an eligibility examination under the Teacher’s Recruitment Board to be appointed as teachers in government colleges.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi recently said that the State government will appoint teachers to fill 4,000 vacancies in government colleges through a test by the TRB.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K Stalin, they said several guest lecturers, who were recruited through interview modes between 2006-2011 during the then DMK regime, are yet to be appointed as permanent assistant professors in government colleges.

Association president B. Senthilkumar said presently about half of the total 4,084 guest lecturers in the State have crossed 45-50 years of age. They cannot take the exam due to age-related issues and must be absorbed directly, he said.

The government should either have a 50% reservation for the Assistant Professor posts in the institutions or an age-wise exam structure must be considered.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association president, T. Veeramani, said that over 2000-2,500 guest lecturers in the State are not sufficiently qualified for the posts. “About 20 years earlier, guest lecturers were appointed without any exams and many through the back door. We request the State to conduct TRB exams to help many youth who are better qualified to get jobs instead of those who are not eligible. The guest lecturers could be awarded additional five marks for their experience,” he said.