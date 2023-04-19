Guest lecturers seek salary revision as in Kerala, Karnataka

April 19, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges, who constitute a chunk of the workforce, are said to be anticipating payment of salaries that would be comparable to what their counterparts receive in the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

After prolonged struggle, their salary was raised from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 with effect from January 1, 2022. But, what the salary they receive is substantially lower than the payment for guest lecturers in government and government-aided colleges in Kerala and Karnataka.

In Kerala, a guest lecturer is entitled to ₹1,750 per day with a monthly cap of ₹43,750. And, in Karnataka, guest faculty with UGC qualifications and five years and above service experience receive ₹32,000 per month. Those with UGC qualifications and less than five years service receive ₹30,000 per month.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had fixed the honorarium of guest lecturers at a much higher level of ₹1,500 per hour to a maximum of ₹50,000 per month.

Academics have been emphasising that the presence of guest lecturers is vital for the government colleges in Tamil Nadu to attain its aim of keeping up with the gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

In the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, for instance, there are as many as 37 guest lecturers, it is learnt.

According to college heads, the decline in the morale of the guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu has become perceptible due to the low salary they receive vis-a-vis their counterparts in the neighbouring States.

“We have time and again been espousing the cause of the guest lecturers for betterment of their salaries,” State president of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association T. Veeramani said.

Requesting anonymity, a representative of the guest lecturers said the State Government ought to accord them a special consideration for being instrumental in the transformation of the majority of first-generation graduates into human capital for economic progress.