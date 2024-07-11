GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gudalur tahsildar arrested while accepting bribe

Published - July 11, 2024 10:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Gudalur tahsildar was arrested by the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police on Thursday after she allegedly demanded and was caught accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a woman in her office.

The complainant was identified as a woman from Thottamoola in Gudalur. According to officials, the complainant had wanted 42 cents of land that was bequeathed to her by her family to be changed to her name and had approached the High Court with a petition. The court is said to have directed the Gudalur tahsildar to demarcate the land in the name of the complainant.

In September 2023, when the complainant requested that the work be undertaken, it has been alleged that the tahsildar, identified as Rajeshwari, demanded ₹2 lakh as bribe. After haggling over the demand, it has been alleged that Rajeshwari settled for ₹50,000.

Following a complaint with the DVAC police, a trap was laid and they arrested Rajeshwari while she was accepting ₹20,000 as a bribe. She will be produced before a judge and remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

