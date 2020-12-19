Gudalur elephant Shankar shifts base to Nilambur in Kerala

Coimbatore

19 December 2020 23:35 IST

Shankar, a wild elephant which killed three persons in Gudalur in the Nilgiris, shifted its base to the limits of Nilambur (north) Forest Division in Kerala, said Forest Department officials on Saturday.

The elephant’s presence in the limits of Nilambur (north) Forest Division was confirmed on Saturday morning.

According to Forest Department officials in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, residents of Kumbalapara tribal settlement saw the elephant in the locality early on Saturday.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, said that residents identified the tusker when a beat forest officer showed its photos on Saturday morning.

“We will send a team from Gudalur Forest Division to the location to confirm the identity of the elephant,” he said.

Jose Mathew, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilambur (north) Forest Division, said that the Department has alerted the villagers to be careful following reports about the elephant’s presence in the locality.

In Tamil Nadu side, the elephant was last spotted at Cheppanthodu near Cherambadi in Gudalur on Thursday morning, on the third day of the operation to tranquillise and capture the animal.

The trackers of the Forest Department were also not able to locate the tusker since Thursday afternoon.

Though the operation to capture the elephant was temporarily halted at Cherambai near Gudalur on Saturday, trackers and kumkis were stationed at the location as the tusker is known for moving between the forest limits of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.