GST tax revenue in Salem increased by 192.33% in seven years

Published - July 01, 2024 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue has increased 192.33% in seven years.

GST Day was celebrated all over the country to mark the completion of seven years of GST implementation. At Salem GST Bhawan, Sidlingappa Teli, Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise, presided over the function and Lalitaditya Neelam, Additional Collector (Development) Salem district, was the chief guest.

Mr. Teli said in his presidential address that the number of taxpayers in the Salem Commissionerate has doubled from around 36,000 in July 2017, when GST was introduced, to around 74,000 in June 2024. This is 106% increase in the tax base.

Also, the tax revenue of the Salem Commissionerate in 2017–18 was ₹1,358.31 crore, which has increased to ₹3,970.71 crore in 2023–24. This is a 192.33% increase in GST tax revenue collection compared with 2017–18. GST office communication is now entirely through e-office without any manual processing of new files. All the doubts projected by the trade were duly clarified through the dedicated GST Seva Kendra (service centre) facility in the Salem office, the Commissioner added.

In the function, M. Jeyaraman, State GST Joint Commissioner, businessmen, auditors, accountants, and central and state government officials participated.

