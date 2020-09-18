Coimbatore

GST searches on brick manufacturers

A team of 60 GST officials conducted simultaneous searches at the factories, residence, and offices of four major brick manufacturers in Thadagam area here on Thursday.

According to a press release from Joint Commissioner V.K. Vamshadhara, building bricks attract 5 % GST.

The units under the survey were found to be removing the bricks without paying the applicable tax, leading to revenue loss to the exchequer. Several incriminating documents and materials exhibiting tax evasion were seized during the searches. The quantum of evasion is under calculation and is expected to run into a few crores. Further investigation is on.

It is found that a lot of brick kilns located here do not have GST registration and those that have it have not paid the taxes properly. Hence, they are under the scanner of the department, the release said.

