GST revenue increases in Coimbatore Commissionerate

The industrial districts of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris district saw an increase in GST revenue from April to June this year compared to the same period last year.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) cash revenue increased 26 % in the first three months of the financial year 2019-20 compared to the same period last fiscal in the three districts.

G. Sreenivasa Rao, Commissioner of GST Commissionerate, Coimbatore, said at the GST Day celebrations here on Monday that the GST cash revenue from April to June this year was ₹ 503 crore as against ₹ 406 crore during the corresponding period last year. “We have reached a stage where there are signs of stability,” he said.

The GST Commissionerate here covered tax payers in the three districts and the total GST tax base (Centre and State together) was initially 99,528. It had gone up to 1,91,550 now.

The total GST revenue for the three districts for the year that ended March 31 this year was ₹ 4,610 crore as against ₹ 2,911 crore the previous fiscal.

The base of Centre-administered tax payers had increased from 16,515 to 63,700, he said. In terms of cash revenue of Centre-administered tax payers, there was an increase from ₹ 1,107 crore (2017-18) to ₹ 1,799 crore (2018-19).

While 478 refund claims were processed in the first year of GST (2017-18), the claims processed last financial year was 4,264 for refund of ₹ 529 crore. This financial year, 1,153 refund applications were processed in the first three months and ₹152 crore sanctioned.

The Commissionerate had also initiated anti-evasion measures against evaders. As many as 35 cases were registered with a detection of ₹ 205 crore and recovered ₹ 40 crore.

Four tax evaders were arrested since July last year.

Mr. Rao urged the Chartered Accountants to guide the trade in paying the GST.

According to N.J. Kumaresh, Commissioner (Audit), the Commissionerate has held several outreach programmes for trade and also the officials. From Monday, GST audit has been rolled out.

The government was on a facilitation mode for the last two years. It will probably start enforcing now.