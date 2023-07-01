GST revenue increases by 13% in Coimbatore region during April-June this year

July 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Commissionerate of GST, Coimbatore, registered almost 13% increase in revenue from April to June this year compared with the first three months of last financial year, said A.R.S. Kumar, Principal Commissioner, Coimbatore.

Mr. Kumar told the media here on Saturday the GST revenue received from April to June, 2022, was ₹739 crore as against ₹830 crore during the same period this year. The Commissionerate registered ₹3,003 crore revenue in financial year 2022-23 and added 7,000 new tax payers. The total assessees now were 77,484. The new assessees included those starting new businesses and those crossing the threshold limit to come under GST coverage.

The Commissionerate refunded ₹772 crore in the last one year and if the claim documents were right, the refunds were cleared in a month. The GST Commissionerates across the country focused on fake invoices and claims from May 15 and the drive would continue till July 15.

As many as 212 assessees were verified and 186 were found to be fake companies. Of these, licences were suspended for 84 cases and registration cancelled for 17. For 63 cases, the input tax credit amounting to ₹13.72 crore were blocked. Compliance to returns filing improved to 97% by the end of March this year from 87% at the beginning of last April.

“Revenue in Coimbatore is widespread and we are doing a fine balance of revenue augmentation and facilitating ease of doing business,” he said.

The Commissionerate conducted post budget awareness sessions, organised MSME trade facilitation committee meetings once a month, interacted with the trade and industry regularly, he added.

Top tax payers in the region were felicitated at the GST Day programme held here on Saturday.