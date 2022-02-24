GST evasion detected

Officials of the Commercial Taxes Department, Erode Division, have detected Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion by cargo transporters in Tiruppur.

A press release from the Department said it received complaints that six transport companies in Tiruppur were transporting hosiery goods to other cities without documents, thus evading tax. Based on it, the officials conducted raids at the companies and their godowns on February 16. It was found that 99 bundles of hosiery goods worth ₹19.54 lakh were kept ready for transport without documents. The Department levied ₹19.54 lakh in fine and penalty.

The Department warned transporters of action if they were found carrying goods without proper documents or evading GST.