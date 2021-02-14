GST, demonetisation severely affected weavers: Kanimozhi

DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi interacting with women self-help group members in Namakkal on Saturday.

NAMAKKAL

14 February 2021 00:00 IST

Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi said here on Saturday the Centre’s policies such as demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) had severely affected weavers here.

Ms. Kanimozhi campaigned at Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam and various other places, meeting people from various walks of life. Talking to presspersons, she said that while the policies of the Centre severely hit the weavers, no measures had been taken by State government to support them.

Advertising

Advertising

The MP said dyeing units had polluted River Cauvery here and that the relatives of Ministers were being allowed to set up new units.

The Centre had hiked fuel prices though the price of crude oil was reducing in the international market. The hike had severely affected lorry operators. On NEET issue, Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK would take all measures to cancel NEET in the State.

On the Chief Minister’s announcement of 24-hour three-phase power supply for farm pumpsets, Ms.Kanimozhi said the State government had made the free electricity provided to farmers and weavers questionable after signing the UDAY scheme. People would not be deceived by such an announcement by the Chief Minister, she said.