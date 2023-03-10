GST Commissionerate holds awareness programme on GST levy

March 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Krishnagiri

An awareness programme on the changes in the GST levy in the Union Budget was organised here by the Office of the Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise for MSMEs on Friday.

The programme organised jointly with Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) also delved on the recommendations of 49 th GST Council meeting, and was held under the aegis of the Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Salem Commissionerate.

The programme witnessed the participation of members of Federation of Commere and Industry from Hosur and Krishnagiri. K.Jaya Chitra, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of Central GST, Hosur Division briefed the participants on the changes related to GST in the union budget and the recommendations of the 49 th GST Council meeting.