GST collection increases in Salem

Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, A. Gautam Srinivas (third right) honouring a top tax-payer in Salem on Friday. Commissioner for Central GST and Central Excise, A.S.Meenalochani (second right) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem GST and Central Excise department Commissioner, A.S. Meenalochani, said the GST collection in districts under the Salem Commissionerate has increased.

On Friday, GST Day was celebrated at the Salem GST and Central Excise office. The Commissioner presided over the function and delivered the presidential address. Salem Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautham Srinivas was the chief guest and delivered a special address. Top tax-payers were honoured during the celebrations.

Briefing the media after the function, the Commissioner said the Salem GST Commissionerate consists of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode and some parts of Tiruppur districts.

Under the Salem commissionerate, around 61,000 tax-payers are there. We collected Rs. 2,081 crores in GST during the fiscal year 2020-21. In 2021-22, it increased to Rs. 2,467 crores. In Salem office GST clarification cell is functioning 24 x 7. GST payers shall call anytime to this cell and shall clarify their doubts, Ms. Meenalochani said.

Joint Commissioners R.L. Arun Prasad and Rajesh Vithalrao Shelke and other officials participated.