GSI team undertakes survey of area damaged in recent rain in the Nilgiris

A team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) undertook an inspection in Kokkal, Gudalur, where heavy rains caused significant damage to six buildings, as well as to roads and public infrastructure.

The intense rainfall in the Nilgiris, which persisted for more than two weeks in July and into August, led to severe damage to several residential and other buildings. Local residents expressed concerns about potential landslides in the region, as the heavily waterlogged areas weakened the soil beneath the buildings.

Following landslides in Wayanad, the Nilgiris district administration and the state government requested GSI’s assistance to investigate the causes of the soil weakening in Kokkal, Gudalur. The inspection began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday. Local residents have urged the district administration to conduct soil testing and implement measures to reinforce the area to prevent further landslides.

Some of the severely damaged houses have been rendered uninhabitable, according to the residents.

Officials indicated that the GSI team is examining whether soil removal from an area near the damaged buildings contributed to the weakening of the soil.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru stated that the GSI team would inspect the affected area and other locations identified by the district administration as prone to landslides. Based on their recommendations, steps would be taken to reinforce these areas with targeted infrastructure to prevent landslides, she said.