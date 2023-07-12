ADVERTISEMENT

Growers demand support price for coconut, stage protest in Krishnagiri

July 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut growers staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The All India Kisan Sabha on Wednesday led a protest by coconut growers demanding minimum support price for coconuts and government procurement of coconuts. The protesters demanded a support price of ₹ 50 a kg of coconut and ₹ 140 a kg of copra. They called upon the State government to procure coconut from growers by ensuring a support price, akin to the support price paid for paddy and sugarcane. They also demanded that universal crop insurance be made available for all types of trees and for all farmers. The demand for support price included the demand for inclusion of coconut oil in the Public Distribution System.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US