Growers demand support price for coconut, stage protest in Krishnagiri

July 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Coconut growers staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Coconut growers staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The All India Kisan Sabha on Wednesday led a protest by coconut growers demanding minimum support price for coconuts and government procurement of coconuts. The protesters demanded a support price of ₹ 50 a kg of coconut and ₹ 140 a kg of copra. They called upon the State government to procure coconut from growers by ensuring a support price, akin to the support price paid for paddy and sugarcane. They also demanded that universal crop insurance be made available for all types of trees and for all farmers. The demand for support price included the demand for inclusion of coconut oil in the Public Distribution System.

