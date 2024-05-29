Group I coaching by the district administration

Free coaching for TNPSC Group I exams have commenced here under the aegis of District Employment office. According to the administration, Group I exams have been announced to fill up 90 posts. Aspirants must have a qualification of graduation. Inorder to help aspirants with the study for the competitive exam, the district employment office is conducting free coaching for students from Monday to Saturday at the study center at District employment office.

Aspirants are called to register for the coaching. Further details may be ascertained on 04343-296188.