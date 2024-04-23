Group coaching centre for NEET receives lukewarm response from students in Coimbatore

April 23, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With approximately 15,000 students registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Coimbatore district, three free coaching centres have been opened by the School Education Department for the students of government and government-aided schools. However, the centre situated in the city has been receiving lukewarm response from students.

The three centres are situated at the Coimbatore Cloth Merchants’ Association (CCMA) Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore city, a government school in Mettupalayam, and a private college in Pollachi, where faculty of these institutes are conducting botany, zoology, chemistry and physics classes for Tamil and English medium students from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

With Coimbatore city having the maximum number of registered NEET aspirants, which is 148 in number, the CCMA school on Raja Street is the largest centre. However, as per the school administration, the number of students attending the classes on a daily basis has dwindled significantly.

“The classes, which began on March 25 and will go on till May 4, witnessed the participation of all 148 students from 50 such schools in the first two weeks. However, by mid-April, the numbers fell to 80 students. Even this is not a static figure as the number of students on some days dips to 50,” a school official said.

While faculty and the School Education Department attribute it to the lack of interest shown by students, parents and students feel that private coaching can help reap better benefits. Some are also of the opinion that last-minute coaching offered by the School Education Department may not help them achieve the results they want.

On a visit to the CCMA centre on Tuesday, The Hindu spoke to a few students. “Some of my friends, whose parents were able to afford a decent coaching centre, have shifted to private tutors because they find it more useful,” a student said.

However, the School Education Department maintains that this year, most government and government-aided schools have provided students with daily coaching throughout their class 11 and class 12 studies. In fact, this is also the first time that three separate centres have been allotted as group coaching centres for the students.

“This year, all schools took up training students throughout the year to ensure a higher percentage of students clear the exam,” Chief Education Officer (CEO) M. Balamurali said.

Further, schools are also looking at the viability of obtaining a fund of ₹25 lakh if at least one student from the school qualifies the NEET exam. “This is surely an incentive as schools can use it to boost their infrastructure or provide additional resources for the students,” Balamurali added.

