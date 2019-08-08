Groundwater over exploited in 35 firkas in Salem, say experts

Experts from Central Ground Water Board said that 70 % to 80% of groundwater resources in Salem has been over exploited.

Addressing a two-day training session for technical staff from local bodies here, D. Gnanasundar, Scientist from Central Ground Water Board said, “there 44 firkas in Salem and ground water resources in 35 firkas here has been over exploited. Hence, (groundwater) in 70 % to 80% area of Salem district is over exploited.” He added that the extraction or withdrawal of groundwater in Salem was more than annual groundwater recharge.

Mr. Gnanasundar said that 73% of Tamil Nadu consists of hard rock and the remaining area has soft rock and there was over exploitation in hard rock areas. The officials from the Central Ground Water Board would be conducting a two-day training session for technical staff from line departments and civic bodies on water conservation, management and water augmentation.

V.Thirupugazh, Joint Secretary, Policy and Plan, National Disaster Management Agency and Nodal officer for Salem district for the Jal Shakthi Abyan conducted review meeting with officials regarding water conservation activities in the district along with other technical officers. Mr. Thirupugazh said, “Salem is the only district where such a training is being conducted. During our first visit, technical officers opined that there is laterite soil in the district and regular water harvesting structures would not be sufficient.” He added that the training was organised to make a technical approach for this. Mr. Thirupugazh said that at the national level, Salem ranks 85 or 86 out 256 districts selected under the Jal Shakti Abyan campaign and they are targeting to be among the top 10 districts in improving groundwater level.

Later, Mr. Thirupugazh along with Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh flagged off an awareness vehicle on water management organised by the Salem Corporation as part of the Abyan.